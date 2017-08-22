 Twitter says Trump looking at solar eclipse without glasses sums up his presidency | world-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Twitter says Trump looking at solar eclipse without glasses sums up his presidency

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump caught the attention of social media after photos emerged of the pair looking at the eclipse from the White House in Washington without glasses on.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2017 09:50 IST
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP Photo)

Sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America on Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Millions of die-hard eclipse chasers and amateur star watchers alike converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide swath cutting through 14 US states, where the Moon briefly blocked out all light from the Sun.

Festivals, rooftop parties, weddings, camping trips and astronomy meet-ups were held nationwide for what was likely most heavily photographed and documented eclipse in modern times.

On the sidelines of the celestial event, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump caught the attention of social media after photos emerged of the pair looking at the eclipse from the White House in Washington without glasses on.

From awe and tears to mocking Trump, here’s how Twitter users reacted:

North Korea’s state media too found time to mock Trump and call out to ‘US peasants’: 

Mexico might have a laugh: 

Even Superman had to shield himself.

(PS: Donald Trump didn’t)

NASA Moon had something to say to the Sun. But Darth Vader jumped in with a warning

Still, let’s remember it was a spellbinding celestial rarity:

