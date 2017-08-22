Twitter says Trump looking at solar eclipse without glasses sums up his presidency

Sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America on Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Millions of die-hard eclipse chasers and amateur star watchers alike converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide swath cutting through 14 US states, where the Moon briefly blocked out all light from the Sun.

Festivals, rooftop parties, weddings, camping trips and astronomy meet-ups were held nationwide for what was likely most heavily photographed and documented eclipse in modern times.

On the sidelines of the celestial event, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump caught the attention of social media after photos emerged of the pair looking at the eclipse from the White House in Washington without glasses on.

From awe and tears to mocking Trump, here’s how Twitter users reacted:

North Korea’s state media too found time to mock Trump and call out to ‘US peasants’:

Donald Trump, squinting at partially eclipsed sun without protective lenses, proves himself to be an utter incompetent, jackass, and fool. pic.twitter.com/fG9iosnok1 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 21, 2017

Weeping United States peasants leave crops untended, as they urinate upon themselves in terror at Marshal Kim Jong-Un Solar Shade technology pic.twitter.com/9KmDMMhDFH — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) August 21, 2017

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: you've been told that you need special glasses to see the upcoming solar eclipse, but DO NOT FALL FOR THIS LIBERAL LIE — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) August 19, 2017

i want someone to look at me the way Trump looks at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/15pfqYpkFy — oneyun da prophet (@oneyun) August 21, 2017

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

When your President thinks all news is fake so he doesn't listen and stares at a solar eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/27w3nAfzkF — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) August 21, 2017

Mexico might have a laugh:

"See that, Melania? We should make this permanent and have the moon pay for it." #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5kmA23y0Fq — Norm Kelly (@norm) August 21, 2017

Tonight, Trump’s addressing the nation. Everyone should keep their eclipse glasses to protect eyes from the giant, orange ball of gas. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2017

When you'd rather go blind than see the man you're married to... #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/W3ngoj45DA — Alex Aferiat (@aaferiat) August 21, 2017

Tomorrow's headline: "86% Of Trump Voters Stared At Eclipse And Went Blind, But Don't Regret Their Decision." — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 21, 2017

In fairness, looking directly into the sun, despite all the warnings, pretty much captures the Trump presidency https://t.co/cc69yhwTNf — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2017

AIDE: You need to wear eclipse glasses.

TRUMP: Did Obama wear them?

AIDE: Yes - it's a safety issue.

TRUMP: Then it's settled. No glasses. pic.twitter.com/gXQrDat96l — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2017

Even Superman had to shield himself.

(PS: Donald Trump didn’t)

NASA Moon had something to say to the Sun. But Darth Vader jumped in with a warning

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Dear Earth,



Just a warning, Alderaan thought they were just seeing an eclipse too.



Sincerely,



The Empire. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) August 21, 2017

Still, let’s remember it was a spellbinding celestial rarity:

PHOTO: TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017 from Green River Lake, WY. I truly think I had the most beautiful spot in the whole path. More photos soon. pic.twitter.com/jLDBMHJJU4 — Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) August 21, 2017

Here’s what the 2017 solar eclipse looked like from spacehttps://t.co/sL22nVAbxk pic.twitter.com/ynWx8GSK3p — The Verge (@verge) August 21, 2017

The best images from across the U.S. of the 2017 total solar eclipse are pouring in and they look epic pic.twitter.com/7tXAzB69gl — Mashable (@mashable) August 22, 2017