How to make a healthy sandwich that everyone in your family will love

It is that time of the year again. We just can’t say no to the fried stuff, the sweets, the second helpings… all our healthy eating resolutions seem like a distant memory.

But all is not lost.

You can balance it all out with our take on the Hawaiian sandwich. Loaded with condiments and toppings—pineapple, carrot, cucumber, thyme, cabbage, peppercorns—it rightly balances all the flavours.

Plus, the Hawaiian features our magic ingredient, which is Nutralite Veg Mayo. Fortified with vitamins A, D & E to meet 30% of our daily vitamin requirements, it is the perfect way to make this sandwich even more delicious.

Here’s a quick recipe:

1. Grate carrot and cucumber in a bowl. Roughly chop pineapple and add along with onions.

2. Grate in purple cabbage, add thyme leaves, salt, Nutralite Veg Mayo and mix well. Add crushed peppercorns and mix well.

3. Slit the hotdog buns vertically without cutting through.

4. Place a few lollo rosso lettuce leaves inside the cavity and stuff with a portion of prepared vegetable mixture.

5. Garnish with micro greens and serve.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor takes us through the process, step-by-step:

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:46 IST