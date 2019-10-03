e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Ambedkar university to be polythene, tobacco free

agra Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The campus of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) will be made polythene and tobacco free and the offenders would be penalised for flouting rules, stated varsity authorities.

For this, a drive is being carried out on the campus and it will continue till October 11, when the varsity will organise its convocation ceremony.

Vice-chancellor AK Dixit directed the registrar and other senior officials to monitor the cleanliness drive on a daily basis.

He also issued directions for installation of a dustbin on the Paliwal Park premises, so that students and visitors can use it.

On Thursday, the V-C and other officials took part in the cleanliness drive and collected plastic waste from the Deen Dayal Vatika.

“The drive against use of plastic bags and ‘gutkha’ is being carried out on the university campus. Use of polythene is strictly prohibited and action will be taken against those who flout norms,” said GS Sharma, PRO of the university.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:30 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News