Ambedkar university to be polythene, tobacco free

The campus of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) will be made polythene and tobacco free and the offenders would be penalised for flouting rules, stated varsity authorities.

For this, a drive is being carried out on the campus and it will continue till October 11, when the varsity will organise its convocation ceremony.

Vice-chancellor AK Dixit directed the registrar and other senior officials to monitor the cleanliness drive on a daily basis.

He also issued directions for installation of a dustbin on the Paliwal Park premises, so that students and visitors can use it.

On Thursday, the V-C and other officials took part in the cleanliness drive and collected plastic waste from the Deen Dayal Vatika.

“The drive against use of plastic bags and ‘gutkha’ is being carried out on the university campus. Use of polythene is strictly prohibited and action will be taken against those who flout norms,” said GS Sharma, PRO of the university.

