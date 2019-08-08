Double murder rocks Firozabad

agra

BROAD DAYLIGHT INCIDENT House robbed, elderly woman and her daughter-in-law brutally killed

The bangle city of Firozabad was rocked by a broad daylight double murder on Thursday. An elderly woman and her daughter-in-law were brutally killed during a robbery at their house in Hundawala Gali No 4 under Rasoolpur police station area.

The women were attacked by some sharp-edged object and were thrashed before being killed. Their belongings were found scattered all over the house and the almirah was lying open. The family was yet to assess losses due to the robbery, said police.

The deceased were identified as Shiv Devi, 75 and her daughter-in-law Rani Devi, 36. Shiv Devi is mother of Dr LK Gupta, a known paediatrician in Firozabad who is employed at the medical college, said A Satish Ganesh IG (Agra range).

“In the CCTV footages, we saw a suspect entering and coming out of the house between 10 am and 11 am, the period when the crime was committed. He is believed to be the carpenter working in the house and was aware about the valuables there as he had fixed the almirah,” stated the IG.

Sources said that a few locals had seen blood stains on the suspect’s clothes, but he said that his finger was cut and he was going for treatment.

The incident took place during daytime when both the women, along with a one-and-a-half-year-old child were present in the house. The child survived as he was probably sleeping, said Ganesh.

A milk man was the first to know about the double murder as he entered the house after not getting a response when he knocked at the door. He also found the child crying near the bodies lying in a pool of blood, said cops.

“An FIR is being registered at the Rasoolpur police station in Firozabad. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said the IG.

CAPTION: Forensic experts collecting samples from the house in Firozabad where the double murder took place on Thursday.

