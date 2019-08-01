Man booked under new law against triple talaq

agra

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:02 IST

In a first of its kind case after the triple talaq legislation was passed by the parliament, the Mahila Thana in Mathura registered a case against a man accused of pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ – now termed void and illegal.

Besides being booked under Sections 498A, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and ¾ of Dowry Prohibition Act, the accused was also booked under Section 4 of the newly formulated Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 brought to curb triple talaq.

Jumirat, a woman from Krishna Vihar in Kosi Kalan (Mathura), was married to Ikram from Nuh (Mewat) in Haryana about two years ago. Her mother Fatah lodged a complaint at Mahila Thana, accusing her daughter’s in-laws of demanding a dowry of Rs 1 lakh.

“The matter was pending with the police. To amicably resolve the matter, the case was referred for mediation. The man Ikram was here for mediation on July 30. He held discussions with the girl’s family in the presence of police in Mahila Thana,” said Ruchi Tyagi, officiating in-charge of Mahila Thana.

“But when he left the police station, Ikram pressurised the girl’s family to pay Rs 1 lakh as dowry. When denied, he allegedly pronounced ‘triple talaq’ to his wife Jumirat and fled,” said Tyagi.

“On the complaint of Fatah, a case has been registered against Ikram under Sections 498A, 323 and 504 of the IPC, ¾ of Dowry Prohibition Act and for the first time under Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights On Marriage) Act, 2019, the new law banning triple talaq,” she added.

The lady in-charge at Mahila Thana informed that the new provision was added in the FIR.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:02 IST