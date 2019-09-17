Swollen Chambal gives anxious moments to villagers

agra

Sep 17, 2019

Villagers living on the banks of Chambal and nearby areas are a worried lot as the river flows about four metres above the danger mark after the release of water from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan.

Now, hopes are pinned on slowing of discharge from the barrage which might ease the situation from Wednesday, said officials.

“We are monitoring the situation and flood chowkis have been activated. Villagers living in flood-affected areas are being shifted to safer places. The disconnected villages are being taken care of,” said NG Ravi Kumar, district magistrate.

Raj Kumar Chahar, Member of Parliament from Fatehpur Sikri, took up the matter with deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday

“We took up the matter with deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma to work out a mechanism to prevent flood situation every year. A large volume of water is released from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan and that adds to the problem in Chambal river,” said Chahar.

With the release of about 7 lakh cusecs of water from Kota Barrage, the high flood level touched 136 metres in Chambal in Agra district.

“We expect the situation to ease now, but precautionary steps are being taken,” added Chahar.

