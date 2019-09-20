Taj night view point inaugurated

agra

Come October, Taj Mahal lovers will be able to view the ‘Monument of Love’ under moonlight from a newly developed spot across the Yamuna.

The ‘Taj Night View Point’ at Mehtab Bagh, developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), was inaugurated by additional director general of police Ajay Anand on Wednesday evening.

“The spot has been developed so that tourists can get an opportunity to view the Taj in moonlight. A replica of Diana Seat (a marble bench on Taj Mahal premises where Princess Diana once sat during visit to the monument in the nineties) is also being set up here,” stated Anand.

“This spot will provide a unique photo opportunity for tourists visiting Agra. Besides, other spots will be developed to attract tourists,” stated Anil Kumar, commissioner, Agra division.

On Friday, the commissioner held a meeting to review facilities for tourists at Taj Night View Point.

He asked SSP (Agra) to come up with an action plan for security at this point.

