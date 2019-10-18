Will build varsity in Raja Mahendra’s memory: CM

agra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted the opposition while seeking votes for party candidate for Iglas by -lection Rajkumar Sahyogi . This was his second election rally within a month at Iglas.

He hailed the decision taken by his party at the centre on Article 370 in Kashmir and targeted the Congress governments for not doing so in the past. He blamed the 15-year rule of the SP and the BSP governments in the state for damaging the hardware industry of Aligarh and announced creation of a university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh.

The assembly constituency of Iglas had fallen vacant after its MLA Rajveer Singh Diler won the Lok Sabha election from Hathras. The voting will take place on October 21.

“We have strong leadership at the Center in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has turned impossible to possible. The Congress only gave terrorism, naxalism and lawlessness to nation and even insulted Dr BR Ambedkar by imposing Article 370 in Kashmir. BJP had been opposing it and did what could not be done in 70 years and fulfilled the dream of Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” claimed Adityanath.

Moving on to western Uttar Pradesh, he remembered former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who, according to him, provided an identity to farmers. Adityanath said dues of ₹76,000 crore of sugar cane farmers had been cleared by his regime in two and half year term.

‘We are also concerned about potato farmers and during Investors’ summit, it was decided to have Food Processing Unit at Iglas which will have capacity of processing 100 tonnes of potatoes in a day,’ he said while reiterating commitment to double the income of the farmers.

The chief minister targeted the Aligarh Muslim University for not even laying a stone attributed to Late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh who donated land to build the AMU. ‘Now our government will give land and will pay for bringing up a university in name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh who had to face expulsion from nation for fighting against the British,’ said Adityanath.

Addressing the local gathering from Aligarh, he blamed the SP and the BSP for damaging hardware and lock industry of Aligarh. He said his government’s One District One Product (ODOP) would boost industry in Aligarh.

‘Modiji is working for development in the centre and we are in state, so do not let Iglas miss the bus and thus vote for our candidate,’ urged Adityanath Yogi while summing up his half an hour speech.

