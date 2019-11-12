Youth dies as car catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

agra

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:32 IST

A youth in his twenties was charred to death when his car caught fire while moving on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle and could not make an exit, said police.

The deceased was identified as Tikam Singh, son of one Mathura Prasad, a resident of Kalindi Vihar under Itimad-ud-Daula police station of Agra, said Vijay Shankar, CO, Mahawan area in Mathura city. The charred remains of the body were sent for a post-mortem examination.

“The car was moving from Agra towards Noida. It caught fire while reaching the 140 milestone on Tuesday. The exact cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. It appears that the driver could not make an exit and was charred to death,” said the CO.

The incident took place under the Baldev police station. According to passersby, the car suddenly caught fire and turned into a ball of fire.

Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, but the driver could not be saved.

The 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway connects Agra with Noida. Completed in 2012, it has acquired the distinction of being an accident-prone road.