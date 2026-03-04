Neural Dispatch: A big fat zero, empty chairs and AI washing

Cognitive warmup. Jensen Huang may well be AI’s equivalence to Indian polity—great at making slogans that may not necessarily mean much beyond a point. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Reuters)

He recently went on an interview and said something on the lines of “an empty chair is better than a chair filled with the wrong person”. The latest from the great Huang, “In this new world of AI, compute equals revenues”, during the recent earnings call. What does that even mean?

What Huang is basically saying is, if everyone (that is AI firms, hyper-scalers, etc.) can put together more inference capacity, they can generate more tokens—which means more billable tokens, which means growing revenue. If only it were not a call to spend another trillion dollars in infrastructure purchases, a lot of which Nvidia can sell to you.

I’ll tell you two things. First, Goldman Sachs recently noted that AI contributed “basically zero” to the US GDP in 2025. Secondly, Huang is seemingly the frontrunner in keeping the bubble and circular economy pumped up for as long as possible. I can be called all manner of things by AI enthusiasts, but Goldman Sachs’s analysis can’t really be that off the mark?

In this week’s edition of Neural Dispatch: Google’s smarter Translate app

Jack Dorsey’s AI excuse at Block

“AI washing” worries AI bros Finding context There are very few AI developments that I categorise as a win—beyond the noise, the hype, and the name-calling for anyone who critically analyses anything.

This week, there’s one, from Google. The Google Translate app, which has begun using the Gemini models to improve translations for colloquial phrases and idioms that may not make sense across languages, is adding to that with alternate phrases being generated. So, if you’re looking for more options to convey a phrase like “It’s raining cats and dogs”, there will now be clear guidance on when and why to use different expressions, in a conversation. This is rolling out on the Google Translate app now—for iOS as well as Android.