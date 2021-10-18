Chhath puja and the centrality of the Purvanchal community in Delhi politics

New Delhi: The political slugfest over Chhath puja celebrations has intensified, once again, in the national Capital. While the demand for a public holiday on Chhath and arrangements at the ghats have been at the centre of the political tussle in the past, this time, it’s the ban on its celebrations by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The ban on Chhath puja celebrations — the biggest event for the Purvanchal community — gained significance because the municipal elections are scheduled for early next year. The community, with close to four-five million people in the city, plays a decisive role in Delhi’s electoral politics.

Chhath puja, a three-day festival, will be celebrated between November 8-10 this year. It is most popular in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand (often referred to as Purvanchal), and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The ban, the reaction

The DDMA — headed by lieutenant governor (L-G), Anil Baijal, with Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal as a member — prohibited Chhath celebrations, for the second consecutive year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This, while it allowed Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra festivities in public places earlier this month.

The ban sparked a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with northeast’s Delhi BJP Member of Parliament (MP), Manoj Tiwari, hitting out at Kejriwal for “hurting the sentiments of the community”. Even Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condemned the ban, and held a protest outside the CM’s residence recently.

Under attack from the Opposition, Kejriwal wrote to the L-G on Thursday, urging him to allow the celebrations. “Other neighbouring states have allowed it with necessary protocols. I request you convene a meeting of the DDMA and consider allowing Chhath Puja in Delhi too,” he said in the letter.

The Delhi government also wrote to the Centre asking it to issue necessary directions regarding Chhath Puja celebrations.

While the BJP is claiming it as its victory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of politicising the festival for electoral gains, with its eye on the municipal polls next year.

On Chhath, the BJP vs AAP

Despite its second consecutive defeat in the Delhi assembly election in 2020 (it won eight seats out of 70), the BJP has been in power at the municipal level since 2007. It is now working hard to secure a fourth term in the municipal polls, but will face strong anti-incumbency.

The support of the Purvanchal community — once considered a Congress vote bank that later shifted to the AAP — was instrumental in the BJP’s victory in the municipal polls in 2017, despite anti-incumbency.

Senior BJP leaders admit that the appointment of Tiwari, who is BJP’s popular Purvanchal face, as Delhi BJP chief, and the decision to field around 27 people from the community played an important role in its 2017 victory. The move marked a shift in the BJP’s strategy (known as a party of Punjabis and Baniyas), and a tacit acknowledgement of the community’s growing strength in the city. The BJP not only won the three civic bodies, but also improved its tally from 138 seats (in 2012) to 181.

But this time, Delhi environment minister and senior AAP leader, Gopal Rai, said that the BJP knows it is going to lose. “Their defeat in Shalimar Bagh [a BJP stronghold] is an indication that people don’t want them. They know that they will not win in the municipal elections, this is why they are politicising the Chhath issue.”

But Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta, disagreed and said that their protest is against the Delhi government which neglected the wishes of the community. “The government has hurt the sentiments of the community by banning the Chhath Puja in public spaces. When other festivals and gatherings are allowed, weekly markets and liquor vends are open, why ban Chhath?”

The Congress, which is struggling to stage a comeback in Delhi, has jumped into the controversy. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said, “The permission has been denied on the facile plea that it would spread the Covid-19 infection, though the government didn’t deny permission to hold other festivals.”

Calling the protests an election gimmick, AAP leader, Rai, asked that if the BJP was serious, why didn’t they meet central government ministers and the L-G to find a solution? “The DDMA is headed by the L-G. The Centre is yet to clarify the protocols regarding Chhath…. We want people to celebrate Chhath, but it can’t be at the cost of people’s lives. The Centre and the DDMA have to take a call on it,” said Rai.

Sachidanand Sinha, professor at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, said, “The government shouldn’t fall prey to any pressure to allow an event if there is any risk to people’s lives. The health of people can’t be sacrificed to allow any gathering. The AAP is not going to lose much if they take a firm stand.”

The demand for a public holiday

This is not the first time when a political row has erupted over the Chhath puja celebrations.

In 2010, when the BJP was the ruling party in the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi, it raised, for the first time, the demand that Chhath Puja be declared a public holiday. It was not accepted by the then Congress chief, Sheila Dikshit, but the government made elaborate arrangements at the ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations.

In 2011, in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2012, the Delhi BJP stepped up its demand. The then Delhi Congress president, JP Agarwal, and even Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, wrote to Dikshit requesting Chhath puja be declared a public holiday. The Centre declared Chhath a restricted holiday that year.

The BJP, which won the 2012 municipal elections despite the trifurcation of the civic body, passed a resolution in three newly-formed civic bodies declaring Chhath puja a public holiday. “Since 2010, we have been demanding Chhath be declared a public holiday. But the government didn’t agree. It was after we passed the resolutions in civic bodies, the Delhi government was compelled to declare it a holiday,” said BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, who was then the Delhi BJP chief.