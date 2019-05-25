Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSRCP Legislature party leader

Newly-elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday unanimously elected party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the new chief minister of the state.

All 151 legislators, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, attended the meeting held at the latter’s residence at Tadepalli in the state capital region Amaravati.

Senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana proposed Jagan Reddy’s name as the leader of YSRCP Legislature Party and it was seconded by Dharmana Prasad Rao and other top leaders.

The meeting began with Jagan, as YSRCP president is popularly known, garlanding the bust of his father and late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was greeted by the newly-elected MLAs.

YSRCP stormed to power on Thursday by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. It also won 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The meeting of newly-elected MLAs was followed by the meeting of party’s Lok Sabha members.

Jagan Reddy, along with some top leaders of the party, will later leave for Hyderabad, where they will meet Governor ESL Narasimhan to submit the resolution of Jagan Reddy’s election as the YSRCP Legislature Party leader.

The Governor will then invite Jagan Reddy to form the government.

The young leader has already announced that he will take oath as the chief minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.

