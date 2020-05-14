Andhra Pradesh records 68 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, mostly migrant or Chennai returnees

andhra-pradesh

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:02 IST

Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 68 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday. However, the silver lining is that 32 of the positive samples belong to migrant returnees from other states. On the other hand, of the 36 cases detected in the state, 21 samples belong to persons with a travel history to Chennai, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Of the 36 cases detected in the state, the highest number of 15 Covid-19 cases were reported from Nellore district. Of this, 8 cases had a travel history to Koyambedu market in Chennai. Similarly, of the 9 new cases reported from Chittoor district, 8 cases had a travel history to the market in Chennai. Krishna, Kadapa and Srikakulam districts reported 2 cases each. West Godavari district reported just 1 case, which had a travel history to Chennai.

Of the 32 positive cases detected from the samples of migrant returnees to Andhra Pradesh, the state nodal officer reported that 29 belong to people returning from Maharashtra, while 2, and 1 case were detected in migrants returning from Odisha and West Bengal respectively.

Over the past 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh conducted 9,256 tests, slightly lower than the 9,284 samples tested during the preceding 1-day cycle.

Despite not reporting a case in the past 24 hours, Kurnool district continues to lead with a cumulative tally of 591 cases. With 316 persons cured and discharged, there are only 257 active cases here. This is followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with cumulative tallies of 404 and 351 cases respectively. One death was reported from Kurnool district, taking the state’s death toll to 48.

With 50 persons cured and discharged on Thursday, the overall tally of discharged persons in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1,192. Meanwhile, the active cases tally is constantly on the decline and fell to 860 from the previous day’s tally of 948.

Of the active cases, 105 cases pertain to people returning from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka. The majority (67) are from Maharashtra, while 26 persons have returned from Gujarat and 1 person each from Karnataka and West Bengal.