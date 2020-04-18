e-paper
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh reports 31 new Covid-19 cases, total cases cross 600

Andhra Pradesh reports 31 new Covid-19 cases, total cases cross 600

The Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh has an aggregate of 70 cases.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amravati
Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added.
Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added. (PTI file photo )
         

Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in Krishna district, which also registered 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health bulletin said.

Krishna now has an aggregate of 70 cases.

Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added.

