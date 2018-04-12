BJP leaders observing fast clash with CPI; 20 arrested

BJP workers led by Andhra Pradesh unit president K Hari Babu observed a fast in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to protest the ‘stalling’ of Parliament by opposition parties.

Those who took part in the fast were BJP floor leader in the Assembly, P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC PV Madhav. Tension prevailed when some CPI workers picked an argument with BJP leaders over the fast.

This led to a clash between the two sides, police said, adding, about 20 CPI workers were arrested. Hari Babu alleged that the Telugu Desam Party was responsible for ‘stalling’ parliament proceedings.

Elsewhere in the city, leaders of Opposition parties, including YSRCP leaders B Satyanaryana, Malla Vijaya Prasad and others, staged a dharna protesting the fast by BJP leaders.