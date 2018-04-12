 BJP leaders observing fast clash with CPI; 20 arrested | andhra pradesh | Hindustan Times
BJP leaders observing fast clash with CPI; 20 arrested

BJP blames TDP for stalling Parliament; opposition parties in Visakhapatnam stage dharna

andhra pradesh Updated: Apr 12, 2018 16:18 IST
BJP leaders observed fast across India against the Budget session washout in Parliament due to Opposition ruckus. (Pictured) Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with party leaders in Patna on Thursday.
BJP leaders observed fast across India against the Budget session washout in Parliament due to Opposition ruckus. (Pictured) Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with party leaders in Patna on Thursday.(PTI)

BJP workers led by Andhra Pradesh unit president K Hari Babu observed a fast in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to protest the ‘stalling’ of Parliament by opposition parties.

Those who took part in the fast were BJP floor leader in the Assembly, P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC PV Madhav. Tension prevailed when some CPI workers picked an argument with BJP leaders over the fast.

This led to a clash between the two sides, police said, adding, about 20 CPI workers were arrested. Hari Babu alleged that the Telugu Desam Party was responsible for ‘stalling’ parliament proceedings.

Elsewhere in the city, leaders of Opposition parties, including YSRCP leaders B Satyanaryana, Malla Vijaya Prasad and others, staged a dharna protesting the fast by BJP leaders.

