Diwali 2020: Candles made from bamboo sticks, cow dung diyas and idols take over Indian market as eco-friendly demand surges

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:05 IST

The NGOs in Gorakhpur and Agartala are promoting eco-friendly Diwali by making diyas from cow dung and candles from bamboo sticks.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, these organisations are not only making a small contribution to the Indian economy but are also encouraging each and every sector to become self-dependent, especially the small traders. With a call to boycott Chinese products, the Indian market has a golden opportunity to recover the economic crisis caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Sakshi Mahila, NGO from Gorakhpur UP, has been engaged in developing and promoting the first-ever idols and earthen lamps in Gorakhpur made with pure Indian cow dung. For this initiative, the women have been trained by a chamber of industries.

The organisation’s in-charge claimed it as an eco-friendly move. “Earlier, we used to practice Lakshmi Ganesh Pooja by besmearing the place with cow dung, according to the rituals. But, this time we are making the whole idols with pure cow dung itself,” in-charge of Sakshi Mahila told ANI.

The demand for these lamps has surged. Chinese products may seem attractive and stylish but it contributes a lot of pollution; this initiative will definitely control the same.

“The salient feature of these diyas is it’s eco-friendly. The lamps which are made at the pier create a lot of problems for Nagar Nigam every year. But, these earthen lamps will have a separate case. When these lamps are lit, they will burn at the same time,” one of the volunteers told ANI.

In the meanwhile, Tripura’s women self-help group members from bordering Sepahijala district have also come out with a concept of eco-friendly bamboo candles.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday officially launched the bamboo candles during a simple program in his official chamber in presence of the members of SHGs and District Magistrate Sepahijal district Vishwasree B.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address Maan Ki Baat has emphasized on the bamboo sector and vocal for local and this initiative of the women SHGs proves that the concept of the PM has reached even to the remotest villages of Tripura,” Biplab Kumar Deb, CM of Tripura told ANI.

While these initiatives will be beneficial for nature; on the other hand, they will increase the employment rate for women and will make them self-dependent.

“We never had the concept of bamboo candles till the DM, BDO and cluster coordinator came with the proposal to us, asking if we can make candles in bamboo. We accepted the proposal and enjoyed making them in various sizes, design and prices,” Dipali Paul, a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) told ANI.

In Tripura, the majority of the SHGs are women run and National Rural Livelihood Mission is playing a vital role in empowering the women by promoting self-employment through SHG movement especially in the remote areas. In addition to this, Tripura has recently launched various bamboo items including water bottle, cookies and rice which got a good market response.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

