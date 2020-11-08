e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Diwali 2020: Candles made from bamboo sticks, cow dung diyas and idols take over Indian market as eco-friendly demand surges

Diwali 2020: Candles made from bamboo sticks, cow dung diyas and idols take over Indian market as eco-friendly demand surges

Diwali 2020: With a call to boycott Chinese products, small traders in the Indian market and women self-help group members push for idols and earthen lamps made from cow dung and candles from bamboo sticks.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Gorakhpur/Agartala [India]
Go eco-friendly with cow dung diya, bamboo candles this Diwali
Go eco-friendly with cow dung diya, bamboo candles this Diwali(Twitter/CandlesNatural/VikasSaraswat)
         

The NGOs in Gorakhpur and Agartala are promoting eco-friendly Diwali by making diyas from cow dung and candles from bamboo sticks.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, these organisations are not only making a small contribution to the Indian economy but are also encouraging each and every sector to become self-dependent, especially the small traders. With a call to boycott Chinese products, the Indian market has a golden opportunity to recover the economic crisis caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Sakshi Mahila, NGO from Gorakhpur UP, has been engaged in developing and promoting the first-ever idols and earthen lamps in Gorakhpur made with pure Indian cow dung. For this initiative, the women have been trained by a chamber of industries.

The organisation’s in-charge claimed it as an eco-friendly move. “Earlier, we used to practice Lakshmi Ganesh Pooja by besmearing the place with cow dung, according to the rituals. But, this time we are making the whole idols with pure cow dung itself,” in-charge of Sakshi Mahila told ANI.

The demand for these lamps has surged. Chinese products may seem attractive and stylish but it contributes a lot of pollution; this initiative will definitely control the same.

“The salient feature of these diyas is it’s eco-friendly. The lamps which are made at the pier create a lot of problems for Nagar Nigam every year. But, these earthen lamps will have a separate case. When these lamps are lit, they will burn at the same time,” one of the volunteers told ANI.

In the meanwhile, Tripura’s women self-help group members from bordering Sepahijala district have also come out with a concept of eco-friendly bamboo candles.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday officially launched the bamboo candles during a simple program in his official chamber in presence of the members of SHGs and District Magistrate Sepahijal district Vishwasree B.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address Maan Ki Baat has emphasized on the bamboo sector and vocal for local and this initiative of the women SHGs proves that the concept of the PM has reached even to the remotest villages of Tripura,” Biplab Kumar Deb, CM of Tripura told ANI.

While these initiatives will be beneficial for nature; on the other hand, they will increase the employment rate for women and will make them self-dependent.

“We never had the concept of bamboo candles till the DM, BDO and cluster coordinator came with the proposal to us, asking if we can make candles in bamboo. We accepted the proposal and enjoyed making them in various sizes, design and prices,” Dipali Paul, a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) told ANI.

In Tripura, the majority of the SHGs are women run and National Rural Livelihood Mission is playing a vital role in empowering the women by promoting self-employment through SHG movement especially in the remote areas. In addition to this, Tripura has recently launched various bamboo items including water bottle, cookies and rice which got a good market response.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty guides Delhi Capitals to 189/3
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan’s fifty guides Delhi Capitals to 189/3
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In