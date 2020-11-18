e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / In a first, Hindu youth from Alwar tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other’s religion

In a first, Hindu youth from Alwar tops Islamic studies entrance list, says important to study each other’s religion

“Islam is portrayed as a radical religion and there is lot of misconception about it. The division in the society is growing today and it is really very important to understand each other’s religion,” said Shubham Yadav, who would join the course in Kashmir for two years.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 02:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Jaipur
Shubham Yadav
Shubham Yadav(Facebook)
         

In a break from the past, a non-Muslim candidate from Rajasthan has topped the all-India entrance exam for a master’s course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir. “Islam is portrayed as a radical religion and there is lot of misconception about it. The division in the society is growing today and it is really very important to understand each other’s religion,” said Shubham Yadav, who would join the course in Kashmir for two years.

The result of the common entrance test, held on September 20, was declared on October 29. The university, which had set up the religious studies department, which oversees the course, in 2015, confirmed that Yadav is the first non-Muslim candidate to top the exam. “This is the first time a non-Muslim has topped the entrance exam… We’ve had non-Muslim scholars in the past,” Professor Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi told PTI.

Yadav (21) has done BA honours in philosophy from the Delhi University and hails from Alwar where two lynching cases of Pehlu Khan in 2017 and Akbar alias Rakbar Khan in 2018 took place. “Such kind of incidents also made me think and gave motivation to read about the religion (Islam). I convinced my parents to pursue Islamic studies by making them understand that it will be about Islamic history and culture and they agreed,” he said. Yadav said that he developed an interest in Islamic studies during his college days and has informally studied about the Arab spring, Iran issues, early days of Islam and Prophet Muhammad and is looking forward to learn more about it in the formal course. “Some of my friends who are from Muslim community are studying global Islamic politics,” said Yadav, who is also preparing for the civil services exam. Yadav has a younger brother studying in class 11 while his father runs a general store in Alwar.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
BRICS countries urge for joint global effort to combat terrorism
BRICS countries urge for joint global effort to combat terrorism
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from today: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from today: 7 points
Maharashtra sees under 3,000 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Maharashtra sees under 3,000 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In