It’s about being where you are required: Divya Jagdale

What does a woman feel about love, politics and children? Well, Divya Jagdale has her side of the story ready as she prepares to go solo with ‘The Way I See It’ brought to Pune by Aabracadabra entertainment. In a stand-up comedy format, the play features Divya discussing issues ranging from love to politics, and children to current affairs. “It’s a celebration of a woman’s life and reflective of every woman. It is a light-hearted take on topics that we would consider serious,” says Divya.

The show focusses on what she thinks of issues such as relationships, friends and what the world is today, filtered through her opinions. “My husband has written the play and it comes out from our lives. I opened the show two years ago in Mumbai and find it apt to perform on or around Women’s day every year.”

Divya believes in participating in projects that stir something inside her. She feels it need not necessarily be a serious topic, even comedy can make you stop and think. “A subject should release something from within you. I have that thumb rule while choosing projects. It should be able to let me put forth a point and at the same time bring out something from within me,” says the actor, who believes in spreading things out and working on one thing at a time. “It is about being where you are required and doing your best. I believe in being at the right place and applying my 100 percent to what I am doing. I am open to every medium as long as it is what I want to do. For me, a workspace is not about being prolific as much as it is about being there at the right time.”

Currently she is exploring an idea with her son, she explains, “My son decided that he wants to shoot a film on a phone. It will be a 15-minute short film. I will direct it as well. My family is quite inclined towards pushing me to become a director. My son is keen on exploring the medium and my only advice to him is to not compare or get influenced, and continue working to the best of his ability.”

What: The Way I See It featuring Divya Jagdale

Where: JW Marriott, SB Road and Effingut, Baner

When: March 8, 12pm and 7 pm