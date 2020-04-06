e-paper
Michael Jackson’s iconic white glove sells for over 85,000 pounds at auction

Pop icon Michael Jackson’s famous white glove has sold for more than 85,000 pounds at an auction in Texas.

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:12 IST
Press Trust of India
The singer wore the crystal-studded glove many times on stage and in music videos of his popular songs including “Billie Jean”.
The singer wore the crystal-studded glove many times on stage and in music videos of his popular songs including “Billie Jean”. The piece was also a part of Jackson’s stage-wear during the Bad Tour (1987-1989).

 

 

According to The Sun, the anonymous buyer received a letter confirming the piece was donated to UNICEF in 1998, alongside an envelope from the MJJ production company founded by Jackson.

“I felt one glove was cool. Wearing two seemed so ordinary,” Jackson had said about the glove.

It was reported last week, Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire in the zoo of ‘Tiger King’ documentary-series subject Joe Exotic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

