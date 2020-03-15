e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / Nigeria’s ‘Rock Goddess’ wants to change people’s mindsets

Nigeria’s ‘Rock Goddess’ wants to change people’s mindsets

In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26-year-old who calls herself the Nigerian Rock Goddess is trying to change long-held perceptions that rock is something alien to her country’s music scene.

art-and-culture Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Lagos
Nigeria’s ‘Rock Goddess’ wants to change people’s mindsets.
Nigeria’s ‘Rock Goddess’ wants to change people’s mindsets.(Bianca Okorocha/Instagram)
         

Singer Bianca Okorocha, aka Clay, is something unusual in the world of Nigerian music.

In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26-year-old who calls herself the “Nigerian Rock Goddess” is trying to change long-held perceptions that rock is something alien to her country’s music scene.

Dressed in black with a crucifix sign on her cheek, she gives her alternative rock style a hometown vibe with lyrics in local languages: Igbo and Nigerian pidgin. 

Okorocha’s new single, Wetin you want, which translates as What do you want, tells her story of defiance in a city full of crooks and hustlers with the catchphrase This is Lagos.

“People tell me that when they hear my song on the radio and they heard the English part, they thought it was an American song, and next thing they heard Igbo. My God she is Nigerian,” Okorocha told Reuters Television.

Okorocha says her musical style is heavily influenced by her father’s love of rock. 

“Rock music chose me, because even when I was young without any idea or plan of going into music at all, I was already writing songs on the side and they were all rock songs,” she says.

“When I had to pick my own TV channel, I was picking channels that play rock music so this is something that I always liked when I was growing up as a child and my dad too influenced that because he used to listen to Bon Jovi and the likes.”

 

Okorocha began singing in a church choir then moved on to perform in bars and at concerts.

She released her first single in 2011, Ogadisinma, or It’s going to be well, which went down a storm. Musician Jazz Atta is a fan. 

 “I loved it, I loved that raw thing, like you could feel where she was coming from, you could feel the music, you could feel the soul.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Mumbai Police ban foreign, domestic tours as Maharashtra reports 31 coronavirus cases
Mumbai Police ban foreign, domestic tours as Maharashtra reports 31 coronavirus cases
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news