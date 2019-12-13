e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Art and Culture

UNESCO Heritage: Know the surprising benefits of the ‘cultural heritage’ Nuad Thai massage

The Intangible Cultural Heritage list recognises traditional practices. A new list is released every year.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 13, 2019 15:57 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Thai massage has several benefits.
Thai massage has several benefits.(Unsplash )
         

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared the traditional massage of Thailand, Nuad Thai as a cultural heritage. It was included in the prestigious list, the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which features practices and traditions which have been passed across generations and are known globally.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage list recognises traditional practices. It has 550 items from 127 countries which have been split into three categories further. A new list is released every year . This year’s committee meeting was held in Bogota, Colombia.

What is Nuad Thai?

Nuad Thai massage or Thai Yoga massage is an age-old practice which is still a part of Thailand’s medical system due to its perceived healing properties, at both physical and emotional level. Traditional Thai massage uses no oils or lotions. The recipient remains clothed and there is constant body contact between the giver and receiver. The treatment involves rubbing on muscles while the body is pulled, compressed, stretched and rocked. Metta meditation, which is based on Buddhist teachings, is also a part of Thai Massage. In Metta meditation, one consciously directs love and kindness towards themselves first and then towards somebody they love.

Benefits of Nuad Thai Massage

Thai massage has several benefits. It helps in maintaining good health and treats a wide spectrum of health problems. Traditional Thai massage is also known for its ability to clear the energy pathways.

Some proven benefits of Thai massage are:

- eliminates muscle pain and muscle spasms

- increases flexibility and range of movement

- improves postural alignment

- calms the nervous system and promotes a deep sense of relaxation with an increased energy level

- allows for a significant release of emotional distress

- stimulates blood circulation and lymph drainage

- stimulates internal organs

- relieves fatigue, swollen limbs, painful joints, and headaches

Other famous traditional practices included in this year’s list are:

- Celestinian forgiveness in Italy

- The Carnival of Podence in Portugal

- Silat self-defence in Malaysia

- Irish harping

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news