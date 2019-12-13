UNESCO Heritage: Know the surprising benefits of the ‘cultural heritage’ Nuad Thai massage

art-and-culture

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 15:57 IST

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared the traditional massage of Thailand, Nuad Thai as a cultural heritage. It was included in the prestigious list, the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which features practices and traditions which have been passed across generations and are known globally.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage list recognises traditional practices. It has 550 items from 127 countries which have been split into three categories further. A new list is released every year . This year’s committee meeting was held in Bogota, Colombia.

What is Nuad Thai?

Nuad Thai massage or Thai Yoga massage is an age-old practice which is still a part of Thailand’s medical system due to its perceived healing properties, at both physical and emotional level. Traditional Thai massage uses no oils or lotions. The recipient remains clothed and there is constant body contact between the giver and receiver. The treatment involves rubbing on muscles while the body is pulled, compressed, stretched and rocked. Metta meditation, which is based on Buddhist teachings, is also a part of Thai Massage. In Metta meditation, one consciously directs love and kindness towards themselves first and then towards somebody they love.

Benefits of Nuad Thai Massage

Thai massage has several benefits. It helps in maintaining good health and treats a wide spectrum of health problems. Traditional Thai massage is also known for its ability to clear the energy pathways.

Some proven benefits of Thai massage are:

- eliminates muscle pain and muscle spasms

- increases flexibility and range of movement

- improves postural alignment

- calms the nervous system and promotes a deep sense of relaxation with an increased energy level

- allows for a significant release of emotional distress

- stimulates blood circulation and lymph drainage

- stimulates internal organs

- relieves fatigue, swollen limbs, painful joints, and headaches

Other famous traditional practices included in this year’s list are:

- Celestinian forgiveness in Italy

- The Carnival of Podence in Portugal

- Silat self-defence in Malaysia

- Irish harping

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter