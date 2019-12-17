e-paper
Singapore artist channels ‘creepy-cute’ with baby heads in sushi rolls

The exhibition in Tokyo, called “Modern Panic”, featured a series of sushi rolls filled with baby heads and nigiri topped with eyeballs and brains.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:11 IST
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore.
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore.(REUTERS)
         

At first glance the works of Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim have a familiar, edible appearance.

But upon a closer look at the sardine tin - and it’s packed with tiny human hearts made of clay, cherubic arms and legs or other human body parts.

“I think my art has always been about that combination of things that people find sort of traditionally, typically cute, but having a darker twist and a darker element to it,” says Lim, who is known by her social media accounts and by her fans as QimmyShimmy.

Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a tiny model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore.
Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim sculpts a tiny model of a fetus head using clay and cosmetic paint in Singapore. ( REUTERS )

“There are still a lot of aesthetics and ideas of beauty that are tied onto our perceptions of what is beauty.”

The 28-year old studied in the Netherlands is now a full-time information designer. She first showed her works in 2017, while still a student. Since then her Instagram account, where she posts pictures of her art, has attracted a following of more than 100,000.

Tiny clay models of fetus heads, sculpted by Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim, are seen on her desk in Singapore.
Tiny clay models of fetus heads, sculpted by Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim, are seen on her desk in Singapore. ( REUTERS )

Now back in Singapore, Lim describes herself as a part-time artist. She has no studio but creates most of her works in her bedroom. She uses the oven in the kitchen as a kiln.

Despite her modest production facilities, her macabre works are continuing to attract fans and she recently exhibited her creations at a gallery in Japan, where “creepy-cute” is a trend in pop culture.

“This work is free from stereotypes,” said gallery visitor Mako Kudo. “It gives us new perspective which is different from what we see usually.”

The exhibition in Tokyo, called “Modern Panic”, featured a series of sushi rolls filled with baby heads and nigiri topped with eyeballs and brains.

