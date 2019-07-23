Statues come to life at Europe’s biggest “living statue” festival in Belgium

A stone gargoyle, a gilded fairy, a cast-bronze king and other fantastical statues came alive in Belgium as street artists showed off their creations at Europe’s biggest “living statue” festival.

An artist called "The woman and the pram" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

The performers are usually found frozen still on street corners across Europe - fascinating passersby with their discipline in holding a pose for painfully long periods.

An artist called "A Gargoyle" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

Artists called "Golden Wedding" take part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

Caked in rust, gold and plaster white, only their eyes gave away the illusion at the annual event in Marche-en-Fammenne. A bullfighter, Valkyrie, baroque dancers and the sea god Poseidon were among the sights on parade.

An artist called "The Bullfighter" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

Two artists, dripping in mock blood, came headless to the festival. Antonio Morerra came from Portugal and dressed as bullfighter.

Artist called "Tetes Perdues" take part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

An artist called "Danseurs Baroques" takes part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman ( REUTERS )

“I am a torero,” said the man, his costume and face painted in blue and gold. “To dress, (it takes me) one hour, the dress and the painting.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 11:54 IST