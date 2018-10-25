Stephen King gives students movie rights to Stationary Bike for $1

Horror writer Stephen King is giving a deal to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales.

King sold them the movie rights to a short story, Stationary Bike for $1.

The story is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.

Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the author has a program in which students receive permission to make a non-commercial film.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 11:58 IST