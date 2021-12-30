e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / Virtual art exhibit aims at strengthening ties between India, Philippines

Virtual art exhibit aims at strengthening ties between India, Philippines

To strengthen diplomatic relations between India and Philippines, leading contemporary artists from the two countries have come together for a virtual art exhibit.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 18:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
New Delhi

To strengthen diplomatic relations between India and Philippines, leading contemporary artists from the two countries have come together for a virtual art exhibit.(Pixabay)
         



Titled, “Kala-Likha”, the month-long show that opened on December 15 and conceived by online platforms Arth Art International (India) and ArtisteSpace Inc (Philippines), features works by 14 artists from each country bringing together trends from the Indian and Filipino art worlds. “Arth Art International from India and ArtisteSpace Inc from Philippines, have come together for a one-of-a-kind intercultural art exchange to solidify the diplomatic relationship between the countries. It is called ‘Kala-Likha’, where ‘kala’ means art in Hindi and ‘likha’ in Tagalog means creation,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The exhibit, through a virtual art gallery, is no less than a real art exhibition and helps portray a long-term vision for an ongoing international platform to showcase works from different countries across mediums going forward,” they added.

The featured artworks draw inspiration from the artists’ real life experiences — be it memories, or fears, or simply the hope of a better tomorrow. The themes of the artworks include nostalgia, and history.

Among the participating artists from India are Brajesh Verman, Kamaljit Bomrah. Dharmendra Rathore, Hemraj, Jagadish Dey, Kalicharan Gupta, Krishan Ahuja, Laxman Aelay, Niren Sen Gupta, and Tapan Dash. While Verman, a retired IPS officer, is showcasing artworks on wood, black and white marble and acrylic and foil paper on canvas, Bomrah, a self-taught artist, has brought to the table a collection of figurative art, cartoons, and caricatures.

“I wanted to present an opportunity to deliver a powerful and thought-provoking work, which not just catches the interest of art lovers, but also makes an impact on humanity. “These are indeed challenging times and this unique platform to bring so many international and contemporary artists together will help drive a new culture forward in the art world,” said Sushil Shriwastwa, curator and founder of Arth Art International.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

