As an actor I love to challenge my skills: Manoj Bajpayee

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:43 IST

Known for his exceptional performances and frank opinion, actor-producer Manoj Bajpayee needs no introduction to any cinema lover. The actor was busy shooting in Uttarakhand when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced. “The phase of uncertainties has stretched a bit longer than expected. But now I think we all need to go back to our normal lives even though the entire world desperately wants a vaccine or medicine to face the pandemic. It’s okay to say we had good time with our respective families, but how long can that go on. As far as I’m concerned, I am trying to be productive and keeping myself busy attending work meets online, reading and spending time with my little one,” says the actor whose recent OTT release is making waves.

Sharing details about the making of ‘Bhonsle’ he says: “Five years back when we started to find financer for this script it took us four years to find the money for the film. Too many people got associated and whoever contributed in whatever manner we are thankful to them. I remember that after shooting for ten days we didn’t have any money and I was shooting as well organising finances and then the biggest help came from producer Sandeep Kapoor who had already produced projects like ‘Jugaad’ and ‘Anarkali of Aara.’ So ‘Bhonsle’ as a film has gone through a lot of efforts,” he said over phone.

Talking about his titular character and what interested him to take it up, Manoj said: “As an actor I found it an amazing opportunity to go ahead and challenge my craft because if I succeed I will definitely come out as a better actor and better human being. What I liked about the character and the story was that the story unfolds during the ten days of Ganpati festivities and it was about the old guy who doesn’t want to retire as he has nothing other than his duty as a policeman to look forward to. Bhonsle doesn’t want to be thrown in that one room place where he used to live as his duty was his only escape from day to day life that didn’t interest him at all. He doesn’t get into petty politics and opposes who divide or discriminate on the lines of societal norms.”

When asked about the way OTT is changing the entertainment rules, he says: “When we all were locked down OTT did come up as the best medium to keep us all entertained. As far as my film is concerned let me tell you frankly that theatre has never done justice to these films in the past nor they will ever do. Many of my films have already met the same injustice in the past they didn’t get proper shows, proper release and respect when released in theatres. So theatre release would have done no justice or favour to a film like ‘Bhonsle’ in fact I am glad and thankful to the platform that brought it out so pleasantly for us.”

On the work front, Manoj would complete the shoot of the independent film in Uttarakhand as soon as things normalize.

Then there is another film in post production stage along with the second season of his hit web series ‘The Family Man.’