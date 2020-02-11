Bawana Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes will begin soon at Bawana Assembly seat. BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is contesting against AAP’s Mohinder Goyal and Pradeep Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:40 IST
Bawana is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 3,02,849 registered voters in 2015.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ved Parkash of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outperformed Gugan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin of 50,023 votes. In 2015 elections Mohinder Goyal (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 29,251 votes.
Contestants:
Abhipsa Chauhan ---- OTHERS
Jai Bhagwan ---- AAP
Ravinder Kumar ---- BJP
Ranjit Ram ---- OTHERS
Surender Kumar ---- INC
Pradeep ----- OTHERS
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.