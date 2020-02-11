Bawana Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:40 IST

Bawana is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 3,02,849 registered voters in 2015.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ved Parkash of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outperformed Gugan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a huge margin of 50,023 votes. In 2015 elections Mohinder Goyal (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 29,251 votes.

Contestants:

Abhipsa Chauhan ---- OTHERS

Jai Bhagwan ---- AAP

Ravinder Kumar ---- BJP

Ranjit Ram ---- OTHERS

Surender Kumar ---- INC

Pradeep ----- OTHERS