BJP confident campus unrest won’t affect its poll fortunes in Delhi, seeks thorough probe into JNU violence

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:34 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is confident that the ongoing unrest in campuses, especially the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where violence broke out on Sunday will not impact its electoral politics or have any have negative fallout on the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

On Tuesday, several functionaries who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity said that the unrest is being stoked by Opposition parties who have been “unable to challenge the BJP electorally”.

They dismissed the perception that the BJP is taking an adversarial position against the students and that it’s attempts at building bridges with the youth have come undone.

While the Opposition has been quick to pin the blame for Sunday’s violence on the RSS-affiliated students’ union the ABVP and have accused the BJP of tacit support, BJP leaders have demanded a probe.

“A thorough probe to find out the facts before anyone reacts to what happened is needed,” said party leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Another functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity said that the unrest which began over the issue of fee hike “acquired political tones” when the students affiliated to the Left wing began to stop students from registering for examinations, in a “bid to prevent the academic activities”.

“The perception that the Modi government is against JNU is incorrect. There is, however, a need to rid campuses of a sentiment that is anti-national and glorifies secession. There is evidence that naxals who wage war against our own people find support in some sections of the campuses, it is this aspect that needs to be addressed,” the functionary said.

He also ruled out the ongoing unrest leading to a more pronounced churn against the government, or acquiring a pan-India shape.

“While we condemn violence on campuses, such protests cannot become a rallying point for a protest at the national level,” the functionary said.

There is, however, a section within the party that feels that the government has taken an adversarial position that it will not benefit from.

“When a part is in power, it needs to be more accommodating. While there is a need to build a counter narrative and check the influence of Left wing extremism on campuses, the administration is expected to opt for prudent response,” said a third functionary.

This is not the first time that the BJP and the Sangh have been involved in a face-off with the students community. Sunday’s violence in the precincts of JNU has brought focus on the campus unrest that first raised its head in 2016 when cases of sedition were filed against some students of the university for allegedly raising anti-India slogans.

Even as several leaders in the BJP have been critical of students’ politics, there is a long list of leaders in the party who cut their teeth on campus politics.

Former finance minister, late Arun Jaitley who was at the forefront of the campaign against Emergency, served prison time. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh serves as the ABVP organisational secretary of Gorakhpur division as did Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was a member ABVP in Patna University during the Emergency.

Cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP working president JP Nadda also owe their political training to their tenure as ABVP functionaries.

Information and Broadcasting and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also began his political career with the ABVP.

In the RSS, its joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale was the face of the ABVP for long; he was also arrested during Emergency and served as the general secretary of ABVP for 15 years.