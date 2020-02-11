e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020:63 Congress fails to secure seat in Delhi polls ,63 candidates lose deposits

Delhi Assembly Election 2020:63 Congress fails to secure seat in Delhi polls ,63 candidates lose deposits

Only three of its candidates — Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar — managed to save their deposits.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years on the trot under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, bagged less than 5 per cent of the total votes polled in the 2020 elections.
The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years on the trot under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, bagged less than 5 per cent of the total votes polled in the 2020 elections. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress’s performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5 per cent of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.

The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years on the trot under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, failed to open its account for the second consecutive assembly election in Delhi.

Only three of its candidates — Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar — managed to save their deposits.

Security deposit of a candidate is forfeited if he/she fails to secure one-sixth of the total valid votes cast in a constituency.

Most of Congress candidates got less than 5 per cent of the total votes polled in their respective constituencies.

Delhi Congress chief Shubhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani Chopra, who was the party candidate from Kalkaji, also could not save her deposit.

Former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri’s daughter Priyanka Singh also forfeited her deposit.

The party’s campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad’s wife, Poonam Azad, lost badly and stood fourth, polling only 2,604 (2.23) votes.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
‘That’s Janta Ka CM’: AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after ‘landslide victory’
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
Yashwant Sinha Congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Yashwant Sinha Congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news