Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP to review performance, says Manoj Tiwari

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:50 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari whose boast of winning at least 48 seats in the assembly elections turned to dust on Tuesday, said the party would go back to the drawing board to analyse why it failed to meet its own expectations.

“We couldn’t perform well, we’ll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers not to be disheartened,” he told reporters after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept home in an identical fashion that it had in 2015.

The BJP tally remained in single digit although it just about managed to double its 2015 count of three seats to seven this time.

Tiwari who is a Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, said he hoped that Arvind Kejriwal would perform according to the voters’ expectations.

“I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work. I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejrwial. I hope he will perform well as per the expectations of the people.”

Tiwari who was believed to be one of the BJP’s presumptive chief ministerial candidates parried questions on his possible resignation after the party’s debacle.

“It is an internal matter of our party,” he said about speculations over his resignation.

Amid the gloom in the aftermath of a crushing defeat, Tiwari sought comfort in statistics of vote share.

“Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking but our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent,” he said.

The AAP had accused the BJP of running a highly divisive and polarising election campaign. Many BJP leaders were accused of hate speeches and the Election Commission even suspended two of them for incendiary rhetoric.

But Tiwari denied that the BJP practised politics of hate. Much of the BJP campaign had targeted the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Shaheen Bagh where protesters have blocked a road. On Tuesday, he insisted that he is still opposed the road blockade.

“We don’t do politics of hate, we do politics of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’. Lot of things are said during elections but we never wanted that roads should be blocked for 60 days. We opposed that yesterday, we are opposing that today,” he said.

The Shaheen Bagh protest that began mid-December is still continuing. Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla constituency which Amanatullah Khan of the AAP retained.