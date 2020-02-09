Delhi Police summons ‘brother of a senior politician’ over liquor seized before polls  

assembly-elections

Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Branch has sent a notice to Harish Gahlot, brother of a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, to join the investigation on February 10, Monday, in connection with the recovery of 58 cartons of liquor in Najafgarh on February 7, a day before Delhi assembly elections, said news agency ANI.

The Crime Branch had arrested two people and seized cartons of illegal liquor stored in a truck from their possession in the Najafgarh area on Friday.

A senior Delhi Police officer had announced the recovery of a total of 99,210 litres of illicit liquor along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs on Friday.

“We have seized 99,210-litres illicit liquor and 774 kg drugs, and 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunitions; 7458 licensed weapons deposited,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha had said.

The value of the total haul made till January 30 was Rs 45.16 crores since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6, poll officials had claimed.

This includes over Rs 7 crores in cash, more than 1 crore worth liquor, over Rs 5 crores worth drugs and narcotics, more than Rs 28 crores worth precious metals, and over Rs 1.70 crore of other items and freebies during the period, read a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The CEO’s office also said that 323 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act and 347 people have been arrested.