e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Haryana registers over 5000 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violation

The Android-based cVIGIL app, which stands for ‘citizens’ vigil’, lets users secretly report code violations by submitting geo-tagged videos and photos to the poll panel.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal  said 5,249 complaints related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received in Haryana.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal  said 5,249 complaints related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received in Haryana.(Photo by prharyana.gov.in)
         

As many as 5,249 complaints related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received in Haryana after the poll dates were announced last month, a state poll official said here on Thursday.

All the complaints received until Wednesday have been redressed within the prescribed time, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said in an official statement.

Sharing details about the complaints received through the ‘cVIGIL’ app, Agarwal said  126 complaints are under investigation, including 85 from Rohtak district and 21 from Faridabad district.

At 821, the maximum complaints were from Gurugram, followed by Hisar (535), Faridabad (518), Ambala (249), Jhajjar (121), Bhiwani (82), Fatehabad (54) and Charkhi Dadri (6).

The Android-based cVIGIL app, which stands for ‘citizens’ vigil’, lets users secretly report code violations by submitting geo-tagged videos and photos to the poll panel.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:54 IST

tags
top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News