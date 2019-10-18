e-paper
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21 along with Haryana and the campaigning for the assembly elections will end on Saturday evening.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
NCP MP Supriya Sule’s helicopter was searched by EC officials on Friday
NCP MP Supriya Sule's helicopter was searched by EC officials on Friday(ANI Photo)
         

Election Commission’s flying squad carried out a sudden search of NCP MP Supriya Sule’s helicopter at the Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad on Friday in Mumbai. Sule flew off in the same helicopter after the officers were done with the inspection, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21 along with Haryana and the campaigning for the assembly elections ends on Saturday evening.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and represents Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The Raigad police had seized ₹2.5 lakh in cash and detained two people for transporting it on Thursday. The Election Commission was informed of the seizure.

More than ₹84 lakh in cash, 47 illegal weapons and one lakh litres of illicit liquor have been seized so far in Thane district of the state by the model code of conduct department of the district election commission till October 13.

The transport commissioner of Maharashtra had asked all motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) posted at the border checkposts to keep an eye on the inflow of illegal alcohol and cash ahead of the assembly elections.

Total seizures in Maharashtra before the Lok Sabha polls this year was valued at Rs162.51 crore.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:48 IST

India News