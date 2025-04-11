Menu Explore
5 spiritual practices to protect your energy as a highly sensitive person

ByKanakanjali Roy
Apr 11, 2025 12:30 AM IST

Negative or heavy energy can leave you feeling drained, anxious, or emotionally exhausted. You can protect your energy with a few simple spiritual practices.

If you are an empath or a highly sensitive person, you probably feel everything deeply, including the energies around you. While this can be a gift, it can also be overwhelming at times as negative or heavy energy can leave you feeling drained, anxious, or emotionally exhausted.

Spiritual practices to protect your energy(Freepik)
Spiritual practices to protect your energy(Freepik)

The good news? You can protect your energy with a few simple spiritual practices. Meditation guide Mariya shares five easy ways to keep your energy strong and balanced.

1. Ground yourself

Think of grounding as recharging your energy. Walking barefoot on grass for 10 to 15 minutes a day helps you connect with the Earth’s energy, stabilizing your emotions and clearing away negativity. Let nature do the work for you!

ALSO READ: An expert explains how having brown eyes means you have secret superpowers

2. Energy protection visualization

A great way to keep your energy safe is through visualization. Close your eyes and imagine a golden bubble of light surrounding you, acting as a protective shield. Then, visualize a blue bubble for emotional protection and a white bubble for spiritual safety. This simple practice helps you maintain your own energy without absorbing others’ negativity.

3. Cut energy cords

We unknowingly form energetic connections (or "cords") with people throughout the day. Some of these cords can drain our energy. To release them, imagine a sword of light gently cutting these ties before bed each night. This helps you reclaim your energy and wake up feeling refreshed.

4. Cleanse your energy field

Just like you take a shower to clean your body, your energy field also needs cleansing. You can use palo santo, white sage, or sound healing (like singing bowls or chimes) to clear away unwanted energy. These rituals help reset your vibration, leaving you feeling lighter and more at peace.

5. Be mindful of your circle

Pay attention to how you feel after spending time with different people. Do they uplift you or leave you feeling drained? Protecting your energy means setting boundaries and surrounding yourself with people who bring positivity into your life.

Your sensitivity is a spiritual gift. Nurture it, and stop wasting time on things, situations, and people who do not deserve your energy!

