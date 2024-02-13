Best Valentine's Day flowers for star signs: Bouquets of love

While grand gestures go a long way in establishing hearty expressions of love, the smallest things can make just as many waves. Aromatic and heartfelt offerings of flower bouquets may be the way to warm someone's heart when you're stuck in the perplexing cycle of discovering the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved ones. If you're one of those people who's fallen prey to the same dilemma, the stars may give you the answers you're looking for. Guide to the best Valentine's Day flowers for star signs.(Arena Flowers)

Roses are the first type of flowers to float in one's imagination due to their synonymous association with the sentiment of love. However, each star sign has its fitting flower preference. Arena Flowers, a UK-based flower and gifts retailer, applied their expertise to churn out the best guide for every star sign's favourite flower.

Valentine's Day flowers for star signs

Although it isn't ideal to pigeonhole one's identity based on one's zodiac sign, reading up on personality traits and collective characteristics can help you decide which flower bouquet to go for instead of eye-balling any random stem. The experts at Arena Flowers gathered their internal sales data for the past three years to narrow down the best flowers for each star sign as some of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Every Star Signs' Favourite Flower:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Carnations

Red Carnations symbolising devotion, love and fascination will perfectly express your silent, sincere love for them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tulip

Profound love and perfection find their quintessential identification in tulips, which best fit the bold and passionate star sign. The classic and fairly familiar flowers are all about deep love - not restricted to romantic love.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Antirrhinum

With its ‘snapdragon’ appearance, this flower has long been a symbol of grace and strength. It will be the perfect fit, complementing the sign's emotionality.

Capricorn (May 21- June 20): Aster

The intelligent air sign deserves something as charming as these daisy-like flowers named after the Greek word ‘star’. They come in several colours - pink, red, white, lilac and mauve.

Leo (July 23- August 22): Gladioli

Ariana Grande's 7 Rings lyrics (I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it) best describe this strong and courageous star sign with a Herculean spirit. Therefore, you need to put extra thought behind their gift choice. Thankfully, Gladioli, yet another symbol of determination, comes to your rescue.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Lily

The delicate and beautiful lilies channel the kind of hyper-femininity that is bound to melt this ‘perfectionist’ star sign's heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Santini

Santini chrysanthemums are just as brightly bold as the Libran personality. These flowers mirror the same life-like spark embodied by the star sign.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Rose

And we finally meet the much-revered flower choice: roses are the most fitting pick for the emotional star sign. Nothing ever screamed passion and desire like red roses. If you intend to let your partner know about your deep-seated desire for them, you know just what to get them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Spray Chrysanthemum

The wanderlust heart of a Sag will swell at the vision of Garden Mums. The best part is that these come in multiple colours - red, pastel pink, or white. Break the rules of conforming to one box and get them the mixed-and-matched bouquet. It will speak to their heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Lisianthus

Fret not, for this ‘dissolving flower’ is quite the determined pick despite its Greek name claiming otherwise. And what better way to harness the Scorpio energy - that has often been mistaken for something it's not? The colourful display of these flowers ranges from apricot to bright purple, giving you just enough options to pick the one your partner loves the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Germini

This small flower's size should never be conflated with how much joy it holds within. After all, the thought counts and who understands that better than Taurus?