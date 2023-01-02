Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: The day is a ray of hope

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day is a ray of hope for Capricorn. If you have some health issues, you can expect them to vanish soon. The day brings good health to you. Similarly, on the professional front, you can expect positive results. Good finances are on the way today, but show reluctance from investing in property today. You can expect some quality time with your partner. However, there may be certain inconveniences in your family life. Try to stay away from unnecessary arguments with family members. A perfect balance needs to be maintained. Giving appropriate time to professional as well as personal life is the key to a balanced lifestyle. Some sports and spirituality can be of some help today.

Capricorn Finance Today

Investing in property may not be a good idea today. However other options are still at your disposal. Do not make decisions in haste. Try to learn about new investment options and keep a track on your investments.

Capricorn Family Today

You may have some problems in your family life today. Make sure you do not have any arguments with your family. Try to resolve any preexisting issues with your family members. Do not let smalls issues develop into big ones.

Capricorn Career Today

The day is very good for your profession as well. You can expect some growth in your career. Make sure you continue the hard work that you have been doing till now.

Capricorn Health Today

The day brings very good health to you. Even if you have any health issues, you can expect them to be resolved soon. Maintain a good diet and focus on mental health as well. You can include yoga in your routine.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorns this is a good day as far as your love life is concerned. Gifting some flowers to your partner can be a good idea. You can also consider going out on a date with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11 and 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

