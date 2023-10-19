Career Horoscope Today for Oct 19, 2023: Tips to overcome office politics

Aries: The office gossip may lure you and make you a part of the unproductive circle. Initially, it may seem interesting, but later, it can poorly impact your performance. Make sure you resist the temptation of being a part of such groups. Your stars predict that you may gain a bad reputation from your manager if you involve yourself in irrelevant activities at the office. Stay focused. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Taurus: It would help if you listened to your seniors when it comes to their experience and skills. Your habit of doing what you think is right may not work every time. This may have downgraded your performance and your rapport with your seniors. Start putting trust in your senior's judgement and embrace a learning attitude. It may help you grab the appropriate knowledge at your work.

Gemini: Today, you will receive recognition from your mentor at work. Getting appraised from them may lead you to a realisation of professional growth. You may feel highly motivated at work, with a new-found energy in your behaviour. It may make your colleagues resentful, provoking them to plan against you. Be attentive to any such dirty tactics and solely focus on your job.

Cancer: There are chances that someone from your team will be sent overseas for work. The competition is high, but you must stand out. Utilise your creative ideas to enhance your productivity and showcase your top performance. Keeping healthy relationships with your coworkers will also go a long way in getting you this opportunity. Do not take any shortcuts to get your desired job role.

Leo: You may be hit by a realisation today that your job is not helping you achieve your personal goals. A job should keep a balance between the achievement of personal and professional goals, but unfortunately, it is not such in your case. Take time today to engage in a meaningful conversation with your supervisor and explore the corrective measures. If nothing works out, then you should consider taking up another opportunity.

Virgo: Having a backup career option doesn't make you disloyal to your job. You should not bother yourself if any of your coworkers are making you feel like it. As long as you are able to manage your work performance well, it won't be a matter of concern. Make sure you are improving your job skills. However, if you are not, then you must redirect your focus to performing as per standards.

Libra: The mean coworkers in your organisation have taken a toll on your mental health. You may feel disconnected from the people you work with. It could constantly hamper your job performance, driving you close to stepping out. Your star predicts that a better opportunity will come your way soon. Taking a leave to clear up your mind will be suitable for long-term professional growth.

Scorpio: Today, you will gain the courage to put your request for a raise. You have been working hard for a long time to get a competitive compensation. Asking for it yourself shows the awareness of your capability. Be open to negotiations to ensure everyone is on the same page. Those unemployed will hear good news today as they will receive a call from a prospective employer.

Sagittarius: Don't let others take credit for your good idea so easily. You need to speak up for yourself and convey your suggestions directly to the concerned person. You are full of useful ideas; don't shy away from sharing them with your organisation. Your coworkers may also offer you valuable advice regarding the same concern. Abide by it, as it may increase your credibility.

Capricorn: Drop the habit of making your juniors work late if you are also working overtime. This habit will get to you today when a junior may complain regarding the same. You must encourage setting boundaries for yourself and your team. Some of your coworkers may help you reach your deadline today. But for the future, you need to develop efficiency in your job to achieve your daily targets.

Aquarius: Today, you may feel going above and beyond your job role to help the management being stuck in a problem. You will provide alternatives and even research to help your seniors on your part. This would come to the notice of management, and they might thank you with an incentive and recognition among peers. You may feel drained out by the end of the day, but it will be worth it.

Pisces: Avoid letting your emotions come into the way of your job. You have experienced severe consequences of the same in the past, but don't let it happen again. If your emotions are still dripping in the work, then consider taking a break by speaking to your manager. While taking time off, you can also think of upskilling yourself in your field for a better performance.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

