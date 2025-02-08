February 10-16, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week brings prosperity and abundance your way! Expect financial growth that feels as warm and radiant as the sun, even in the middle of winter. Use this energy to plant new seeds of success and build a strong foundation for the future. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Any area of life that gets your focused attention will thrive. Avoid spreading yourself too thin, and choose your priorities wisely. To maximize success, list three to five key areas you want to excel in this week.

If you've felt financially blocked, take a moment to reflect. Is it self-doubt, lack of support, or external obstacles holding you back? Identifying the issue will help you break free and move forward.

Your power colour this week is gold.

Your life will shine brightly this week, and your finances will be stronger than ever! With this success, stay mindful of energy vampires or even an ex resurfacing with sweet words. Trust your instincts and stay on the right path.

Engaging with gadgets, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities, or hands-on projects—like assembling furniture, solving puzzles. Take your time and enjoy the process. The skills you build now will benefit you in surprising ways later.

If financial blocks have been holding you back, take a moment of self-reflection. Ask yourself why. Your subconscious will reveal insights, helping you clear obstacles and keep your success flowing.

Your power colour this week is black—a symbol of strength, protection, and wisdom.

This week brings strong financial rewards—a result of the hard work you've put in to build a better life. Keep up the momentum because your efforts are paying off in golden ways!

Nourishing yourself with good food (not necessarily expensive meals) will further enhance your success. Whether it's a home-cooked dish or a meal prepared with love, let your intuition guide you toward the right ingredients. Creating a peaceful dining atmosphere will help you stay mindful of this abundant energy.

If you've felt financially blocked, now is the perfect time to cleanse your energy. Try Reiki, chakra meditation, or a ritual bath with salt and symbolic herbs to clear any lingering obstacles. Allow a few days for the shift to take effect.

Your power colour this week is red.