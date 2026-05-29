A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon

A rare blue moon is expected to rise on May 31, drawing attention from skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers alike. Despite its name, the moon will not actually turn blue.

Nasa tweeted this picture of Super Blue Moon. (X/@NASA)

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A blue moon happens when a second full moon appears within the same calendar month. Since the lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days, this type of event only shows up every few years.

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This upcoming blue moon also comes with another detail. It is considered a micromoon, which means it may appear slightly smaller because it is farther from Earth than usual.

In a recent Instagram video, spiritual strategist Latha Jay shares her perspective on the symbolic meaning of this weekend’s rare blue moon.

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{{^usCountry}} Why do some people see deeper meaning in this blue moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why do some people see deeper meaning in this blue moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While astronomers focus on the moon’s timing and position, spiritual and astrology communities often attach symbolic meaning to rare lunar events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While astronomers focus on the moon’s timing and position, spiritual and astrology communities often attach symbolic meaning to rare lunar events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual strategist Latha Jay links this blue moon with themes of revisiting timelines, second chances, and personal readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual strategist Latha Jay links this blue moon with themes of revisiting timelines, second chances, and personal readiness. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Once in a blue moon is getting real after two years for skywatchers and astrology followers

What does the micromoon symbolise?

Unlike a supermoon, which appears larger and brighter, a micromoon looks slightly smaller in the sky.

The reel connects this quieter lunar appearance with the idea that important personal changes do not always arrive dramatically. Some shifts may happen internally through emotional healing, changing beliefs, or evolving identity.

Blue moon rituals, some followers may try

Many people use full moon periods for reflection or spiritual practices.

The reel highlights activities such as journaling, release work, manifestation rituals, moon water, forgiveness practices, and nervous system regulation exercises.

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Whether you follow astronomy, spirituality, or simply enjoy unusual sky events, this weekend’s blue moon offers a chance to pause, look up, and reflect on what may still be unfolding in your own timeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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