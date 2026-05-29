A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon
A rare blue moon is expected to rise on May 31, drawing attention from skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers alike.
A rare blue moon is expected to rise on May 31, drawing attention from skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers alike. Despite its name, the moon will not actually turn blue.
A blue moon happens when a second full moon appears within the same calendar month. Since the lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days, this type of event only shows up every few years.
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This upcoming blue moon also comes with another detail. It is considered a micromoon, which means it may appear slightly smaller because it is farther from Earth than usual.
In a recent Instagram video, spiritual strategist Latha Jay shares her perspective on the symbolic meaning of this weekend’s rare blue moon.
Why do some people see deeper meaning in this blue moon?{{/usCountry}}
Why do some people see deeper meaning in this blue moon?{{/usCountry}}
While astronomers focus on the moon’s timing and position, spiritual and astrology communities often attach symbolic meaning to rare lunar events.{{/usCountry}}
While astronomers focus on the moon’s timing and position, spiritual and astrology communities often attach symbolic meaning to rare lunar events.{{/usCountry}}
In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual strategist Latha Jay links this blue moon with themes of revisiting timelines, second chances, and personal readiness.{{/usCountry}}
In a recent Instagram reel, spiritual strategist Latha Jay links this blue moon with themes of revisiting timelines, second chances, and personal readiness.{{/usCountry}}
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What does the micromoon symbolise?
Unlike a supermoon, which appears larger and brighter, a micromoon looks slightly smaller in the sky.
The reel connects this quieter lunar appearance with the idea that important personal changes do not always arrive dramatically. Some shifts may happen internally through emotional healing, changing beliefs, or evolving identity.
Blue moon rituals, some followers may try
Many people use full moon periods for reflection or spiritual practices.
The reel highlights activities such as journaling, release work, manifestation rituals, moon water, forgiveness practices, and nervous system regulation exercises.
Whether you follow astronomy, spirituality, or simply enjoy unusual sky events, this weekend’s blue moon offers a chance to pause, look up, and reflect on what may still be unfolding in your own timeline.