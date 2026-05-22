Adhika Masik Durgashtami 2026: Date, significance, rituals and what devotees should know

Adhika Masik Durgashtami, beginning after May 21, 2026, brings a spiritually important period for devotees of Goddess Durga. Here's why this observance during the extra lunar month is considered special and how people mark the occasion.

A representative image of Goddess Durga.

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In the Hindu calendar, an Adhika Maas or extra lunar month is added periodically to balance the lunar and solar calendars. This month is considered spiritually significant and is often linked with prayer, charity, reflection, and devotional practices. During this period, festivals and fasting days can carry added importance for many devotees.

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One observance that may draw attention during this phase is Adhika Masik Durgashtami, a sacred day dedicated to Durgashtami and the worship of Goddess Durga.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Adhika Maas Durgaashtami falls on May 23, 2026. Devotees may observe this day with prayers and rituals seeking strength, protection, and blessings. What is Adhika Masik Durgashtami? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Drik Panchang, Adhika Maas Durgaashtami falls on May 23, 2026. Devotees may observe this day with prayers and rituals seeking strength, protection, and blessings. What is Adhika Masik Durgashtami? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Durgashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi, or eighth day of the lunar phase, and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. When it occurs during Adhika Maas, many devotees view it as a spiritually powerful time for worship and self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Durgashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi, or eighth day of the lunar phase, and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. When it occurs during Adhika Maas, many devotees view it as a spiritually powerful time for worship and self-reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Religious traditions often describe Adhika Maas as a month focused on devotion and inner growth. Why is Adhika Maas considered important? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Religious traditions often describe Adhika Maas as a month focused on devotion and inner growth. Why is Adhika Maas considered important? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike regular months, Adhika Maas appears occasionally to maintain calendar alignment. It is often associated with: Prayer and meditation

Charity and donations

Reading sacred texts

Fasting and spiritual discipline

Worship of deities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike regular months, Adhika Maas appears occasionally to maintain calendar alignment. It is often associated with: Prayer and meditation

Charity and donations

Reading sacred texts

Fasting and spiritual discipline

Worship of deities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people use this period to slow down and focus on spiritual practices. Rituals devotees may follow on Adhika Masik Durgashtami {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people use this period to slow down and focus on spiritual practices. Rituals devotees may follow on Adhika Masik Durgashtami {{/usCountry}}

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Observances vary by region and family tradition, but some devotees may:

Wake up early and take a ritual bath

Offer flowers and prayers to Goddess Durga

Recite Durga mantras or sacred hymns

Observe fasting according to tradition

Light diyas and offer bhog

Donate food or essentials

Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to the goddess.

Spiritual significance of the day

Devotees often believe Goddess Durga symbolizes courage, protection, and divine strength. Worship during this period is associated with seeking blessings for overcoming obstacles and bringing peace into one's life.

For many families, the day also becomes a time to reconnect with faith and tradition.

FAQ

When is Adhika Masik Durgashtami in 2026?

The observance falls during the Adhika month period beginning after May 21, 2026. Exact timings depend on the lunar calendar and regional Panchang calculations.

What is Adhika Maas?

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Adhika Maas is an additional month added to the Hindu lunar calendar to align it with the solar cycle.

Can devotees fast on Adhika Masik Durgashtami?

Many devotees choose to fast, though practices vary based on family customs and personal beliefs.

Which goddess is worshipped on Durgashtami?

The day is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to seek professional help for Vastu-compliant homes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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