Blue Moon 2026: Why Isha Foundation says today’s astrology event may matter for spiritual seekers

A rare Blue Full Moon in Sagittarius sign will peak on May 31, 2026, bringing a rare astrological event that is catching the attention of astrology followers, and spiritual seekers. According to Time and Date, the Full Moon reaches peak illumination at 4:45 a.m. EDT, giving early risers and skywatchers across the US a chance to witness the llunar event.

A Waxing Gibbous moon rises behind trees near Pristina on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)(AFP)

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While, the Blue moon is already trending on the Internet, a spiritual organistion called the Isha Foundation by Sadhguru shares a post on X about the opportunities Blue Moon may bring to spiritual seekers.

It said, “Tomorrow is Purnima or a full moon day. On such days, the human system experiences a natural upsurge of energy which amplifies whatever one’s qualities may be on that day. With this increase in energy, there is a tremendous opportunity for spiritual seekers to make a push towards realizing their ultimate nature”.

What is a Blue Moon?

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{{^usCountry}} May 2026 has two full moons, and the second one is called the Blue Moon. Despite the name, the Moon is not expected to appear blue in colour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} May 2026 has two full moons, and the second one is called the Blue Moon. Despite the name, the Moon is not expected to appear blue in colour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Astrologically, the full moon in Sagittarius is often linked with themes such as truth-seeking, growth, perspective, and long-term understanding. Some astrology followers view this combination of a Blue Moon and Sagittarius energy as a moment connected with personal clarity or changing viewpoints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologically, the full moon in Sagittarius is often linked with themes such as truth-seeking, growth, perspective, and long-term understanding. Some astrology followers view this combination of a Blue Moon and Sagittarius energy as a moment connected with personal clarity or changing viewpoints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Blue Moon 2026: Most impacted zodiac signs during the may full moon, according to a US astrologer History of the Blue Moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Blue Moon 2026: Most impacted zodiac signs during the may full moon, according to a US astrologer History of the Blue Moon? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the findings of Farmersalmanac, one possible reason could be on the basis of a linguistic theory, where the “Blue Moon” traces it to the Old English word belewe, which means “to betray.” Under this interpretation, the term may have been used because an extra full moon seemed to “betray” the usual expectation of seeing only one full moon in a month.

Also Read Why the rare Blue Moon this weekend matters to astrology followers

How many types of Blue Moons are there?

There are two commonly recognized types of Blue Moons.

The first is the Seasonal Blue Moon. This happens within an astronomical season, which is measured between solstices and equinoxes. Most seasons contain three full moons, but occasionally a season gets four full moons instead. When that happens, the third full moon of the four is traditionally called a Blue Moon.

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The second and more familiar version is the Calendrical Blue Moon. This is the definition most people use today. It refers to the second full moon occurring within the same calendar month. Since the Moon takes about 29.5 days to complete its cycle, a month that begins with a full moon can sometimes fit in another one near the end of the month. When that happens, the second full moon earns the “Blue Moon” name.

When are the next Blue Moons?

Date Names May 20, 2027 Seasonal Blue Moon August 24, 2029 Seasonal Blue Moon August 21, 2032 Seasonal Blue Moon May 22, 2035 Seasonal Blue Moon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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