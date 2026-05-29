Once in a blue moon is getting real after two years for skywatchers and astrology followers

In a recent Instagram video, shared by The Museum of Science breaks down why the upcoming blue moon is rare and why the moon will not actually turn blue.

May 2026 Blue moon (Pinterest)

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“Once in a blue moon” is usually just a saying people use for something that rarely happens. But on May 31, the phrase will match a real event in the night sky.

A rare blue moon is expected to appear, catching the attention of skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers. If you are imagining a glowing blue moon hanging in the sky, there is one thing to know first. That is not what a blue moon means.

What is a blue moon?

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{{^usCountry}} A blue moon has nothing to do with the moon’s colour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A blue moon has nothing to do with the moon’s colour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Museum of Science, a blue moon happens when two full moons fall within the same calendar month. Since the moon’s cycle lasts about 29 and a half days, most months only have one full moon. Every few years, however, the timing works out differently, and a second full moon slips into the same month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Museum of Science, a blue moon happens when two full moons fall within the same calendar month. Since the moon’s cycle lasts about 29 and a half days, most months only have one full moon. Every few years, however, the timing works out differently, and a second full moon slips into the same month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That uncommon timing is what gives the event its name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That uncommon timing is what gives the event its name. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read May 2026 ends with two Full Moons, and the second one brings a powerful shift to zodiac signs, as per an astrologer Will the moon actually look blue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read May 2026 ends with two Full Moons, and the second one brings a powerful shift to zodiac signs, as per an astrologer Will the moon actually look blue? {{/usCountry}}

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Not this time.

The Museum of Science explains that the May 31 event is a calendar phenomenon, not a colour change in the sky.

The moon can occasionally appear bluish because of smoke, dust, or unusual atmospheric conditions, but that is a separate phenomenon.

Why are people talking about the May 31 blue moon?

Part of the excitement comes from how uncommon these events are. A second full moon in the same month does not happen every year. According to the Museum of Science reel, blue moons show up only every couple of years.

For skywatchers, that makes it a good excuse to step outside and spend a few minutes under the night sky.

For astrology followers, rare full moons often carry symbolic meaning. Some people connect them with reflection, emotional awareness, or taking stock of where life is heading.

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Also Read Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon

Whether you follow lunar events for science, symbolism, or simple curiosity, the May 31 blue moon is one of those moments that invites people to look up and pay attention. After all, “once in a blue moon” does not come around very often.

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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