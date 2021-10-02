Onyx (Gomed) is the gem (ratna) for success, read to find out who can wear it an

A Gemstone can greatly influence the life of a person. It becomes very important to consult an astrologer before wearing any gem. If gems are worn on the basis of planetary movement only then they will be able to give the desired results. Onyx which is known as Gomed in Hindi language is one such gemstone. Let’s find out how it affects the life of a person who wears it.

Onyx (Gomed) is known to give better results when it comes to law, justice and other official works.

If you belong to Gemini, Libra, Aquarius or Taurus Rashi (sun sign) or Lagna then you should wear this stone.

If the Rahu is placed in the centre of the kundli in the first, fourth, seventh or tenth spot then the person should wear onyx stone.

If it is in the second, third, ninth or eleventh spot then it is very beneficial to wear this stone.

If Rahu is in the sixth or eighth spot in your Rashi then wearing this gem can be very helpful.

If Rahu is the owner of auspicious expressions and itself placed in the sixth or eighth spot then wearing onyx is very beneficial for the person who wears it.

If Rahu is in the lower Rashi (sun sign) like Sagittarius, then one should wear this gem.

Rahu is the lord of Capricorn sun sign and hence people belonging to this sun sign should wear onyx and it will give them beneficial results.

If Rahu is the lord of auspicious expressions and is in accordance with the sun or is inauspicious or is in the Leo sun sign then too onyx should be worn.

Rahu is Marrakesh of politics and hence it is very necessary for politicians or people who aspire to become politicians to wear this stone.

If Rahu is aligned with the planets Venus (Shukra) and Mercury (Budha) then it is right to wear an onyx gem.

(Note- The publisher does not claim that adopting these gemstones will give the expected result. Before adopting any gemstone, readers may consult the expert of the concerned field.)