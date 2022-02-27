Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some may think about understanding the world of virtual currency or crypto currency. A family picnic or short family trip is foreseen. You may be in a good mood and opt for healthy food habits. Some may think about changing jobs or professions. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Some may take their relationship to the next level and think about the shining future.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Those who are in import-export business, they may get good deals and earn big profit. A relative may visit you and give you so many reasons to smile and make the most of the day. You may be the victim of petty politics at work and find it hard to deal with the situation. You may suffer from some minor health issues like cold, cough, headache and allergy. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely.

Love Focus: Those who are single may meet someone special today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some may think about buying a new vehicle. A family gathering or family picnic is indicated. You may find it easy to solve all the major and minor problems at work with ease by dealing with your subordinate wisely. Elder in the family may suffer from some health issue. Your focus on the academic front remains unwavering and will help you achieve your objective. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments.

Love Focus: You may hurt the feelings of your partner by not paying attention to her/his wishes.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. Even though you feel a financial crunch, the benefits that accrue will be immense. Those looking for establishing themselves in a professional field are likely to succeed. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: You may add spark to your love life by enjoying theme night or enjoying romantic web series.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Married couples may think about extending their family and welcome a new guest in their life. Some business trips may turn out favorable and get deals, investors or clients. Some may be victims of online scam or fraudulent activities. Some may face health issues and need medical attention. Keeping someone informed about an important issue will ease the burden on your shoulders Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly.

Love Focus: You may find it hard to take extra time to spend a quality and fun-filled evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Avoid lending money to anyone as there are chances you may lose it. You should keep your cool and try to deal with the situation patiently and calmly. You may find it easy to understand the complicated requirements of a new project. You may find the day relaxing and plan something exciting with friends or partner. You will get the opportunity to showcase your networking skills on the social front.

Love Focus: This is a good day on the love front and your partner may plan a surprise party for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You have excellent financial condition so you should think about investing in a big project. You may use your leisure hour in entertaining your loved ones. Some may appear in interview or competitive exam. Your dream to buy own home may be fulfilled soon as you are going to get best deal. You may achieve your aim to get back in shape soon. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front.

Love Focus: They may get chance to spend quality time or enjoy fun filled activities.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. Enhancement of career is assured for those in the promotion zone. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: An open and honest communication with a partner is needed to sort relationship issues.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. A windfall may be expected by some playing the stocks or involved in trade. Professionals will derive much benefit by putting money into things that promotes their cause. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. An invitation to a function or party will find you in your element.

Love Focus: This is a good day on the love front and you may go off to an adventurous place to enjoy quality time with each other and add thrill to your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is an excellent day on the financial front and some expenses are foreseen. Arrival of someone at home may keep your mood cheerful. Entrepreneurs will find a new venture most promising and their attempts to catch eyeballs will succeed. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some.

Love Focus: You may get chance to be closer to someone you like the most and share your feelings with him/her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A property deal may turn favorable and beneficial to you. Some may enroll themselves in a fitness program or recreational activities. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some. You may find yourself filled with zeal and positivity that may affect your productivity in positive way. You may be more focused towards your career goals. Someone may defy you on the home front, but you will have your way without confrontation.

Love Focus: Single people may also get a ray of hope and meet someone special.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those who are planning to start new business, they may be lucky now. Give time to your loved ones to understand their needs. Yoga and meditation may help you deal with anxiety. Salary hike or transfer is foreseen for government servants. Friends who had become indifferent are likely to come closer again. Those studying will find their focus returning. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: A romantic and passionate evening is on the cards. Newlyweds may plan to extend their family and take future decisions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com