Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 27: Love life may not favour you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is going to be a favorable day, but you should be careful on the love front. Your performance on the work front may impress higher ups at work and get you a reward. You may attract people around you with your sense of humor and pleasing personality.

You may be successful in whatever you take in your hands, so make the most of your favorable planetary positions. You may also get popular in your social circle due to your courteous nature. Keep doing the good things and help others without letting ego coming in your way. You may follow detailed approach while working and it may help you in financial gain. Quality of service or work speak for you, so serve your clients honestly.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have good financial condition and you may splurge on a leisure trip. Some may arrange for a birthday party for a loved one or plan a family picnic. Freelancers may get some new projects that may prove beneficial for them in long term.



Scorpio Family Today

This is an average day on the home front. Homemakers may be occupied in attending guests or shopping for a big event. Avoid taking relationship and needs of spouse lightly.



Scorpio Career Today

This is going to be a favorable day on the professional front and you may achieve all your professional goals with ease. Your new business may start taking off and reaping benefits for you.



Scorpio Health Today

You may be in celebratory mood today and enjoy dining out. Try to avoid junk food and unhealthy lifestyle ad it may cause you harm. Try to quit addictive substances in order to prevent serious health issues.



Scorpio Love Life Today

This is not a good day on the love front. An open and honest communication with a partner is needed to sort relationship issues. Married couples may take help from marriage counselor to get the things sorted.







Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

