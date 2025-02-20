2 zodiac signs are about to receive positive changes when the Moon moves through the Scorpio sign

On February 20, 2025, the Moon moves through Scorpio sign, forming a harmonious trine with Neptune in Pisces. This celestial alignment isn't just another fleeting transit, it’s a cosmic invitation to explore the depths of your subconscious and unearth your most hidden desires. Two zodiac signs, in particular, will find themselves effortlessly attracting luck and abundance under this dreamy, transformative energy. Let this be a moment of self-discovery, manifestation, and tapping into the magic that lies within. Read about the Moon in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces on February 20, 2025.

Scorpio- Big changes are on the horizon! With the Moon in your sign forming a beautiful trine to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, you’re stepping into your manifestation era in a big way.

As a deep and emotional water sign, you’ve always had a strong connection to your feelings and instincts. Your intuition is next-level, almost psychic. The Leo Full Moon on January 13 may have stirred up a lot of emotions, making you wonder if opening up was the right move or a mistake.

Maybe you got caught up in an illusion, enchanted by an idea or person who seemed too good to be true. And now? You’re realizing that they probably were. But thanks to this Moon-Neptune trine, your rose-coloured glasses are finally coming off, and you see things for what they really are. Instead of getting lost in fantasy, you’re shifting your focus back to what truly matters: you.

This cosmic alignment is like a reset button, giving you the power to transform.

Pisces- The universe is calling. With the Moon forming a beautiful trine to Neptune in your sign, you’re being invited to step into your most magical, abundant self.

The Leo Full Moon on January 13 likely stirred up deep emotions, bringing to light wounds from your past that still need healing. But now? You’re done just reflecting—it’s time to act. Instead of simply daydreaming about your future, you’re ready to make it real.

You’re shedding outdated habits, saying goodbye to anything (or anyone) that drains your energy, and setting boundaries like never before. Maybe a recent situation, a relationship, a tough conversation, or even a simple realization—gave you the wake-up call you needed. Now, you’re focused on what truly aligns with your highest self.

That project, lifestyle change, or vision you’ve been nurturing? It’s time to give it the attention it deserves. You’re in deep research mode, gathering the wisdom you need to avoid past mistakes and take your next big leap with confidence. You’re also seeking deeper, more meaningful connections ones that truly align with the person you’re becoming.

Before jumping headfirst into new plans, make sure they’re grounded in reality. Trust your instincts, but don’t let fear stop you either—your manifestation powers are on fire right now! The universe is lining things up perfectly for you, and you’re finally stepping into your full potential.