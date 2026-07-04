4 zodiac signs are likely to be most affected during the Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026, predicts an astrologer

Mercury retrograde is often associated with reflection, communication challenges and revisiting unfinished matters. This year's retrograde, which runs from June 29 to July 23, 2026, carries added emotional significance as Mercury moves through Cancer, a zodiac sign linked to home, family and emotional security. Mercury Retrograde 2026: 4 most affected zodiac signs. (Pinterest)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, US-based astrologer Lisa Stardust said the cardinal signs like Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn are likely to experience the strongest influence of this transit. According to her, each sign will be encouraged to reassess an important area of life before moving forward.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026: Date, time, and astrological significance

Aries: Home and family take centre stage For Aries, Mercury retrograde shines a light on domestic life. Whether it's a move, family dynamics or emotional security, this period encourages Aries to rethink what makes them feel grounded.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lisa Stardust said Aries will be "changing their home front." She suggests using the retrograde to resolve lingering family matters and create a stronger sense of stability.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: How this transit will affect your love life, according to an astrologer

Cancer: A chance to reinvent yourself Since Mercury retrogrades through Cancer, those born under this sign may feel its effects more personally. This transit encourages self-reflection, helping Cancer natives reconsider their identity, goals and emotional needs.

According to Lisa Stardust, Cancer will be "reinventing themselves." Rather than resisting change, she suggests embracing this period as an opportunity for personal growth and emotional renewal.

Libra: Public image comes under review Libras may find themselves thinking more carefully about how they present themselves to the world. Professional goals, reputation and public perception could all become areas of focus during the retrograde.

Lisa Stardust told Hindustan Times that Libra will be "augmenting their public image." This could be a good time to refine long-term career plans or reconsider how others perceive your work and achievements.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026: What each zodiac sign should expect, shares an astrologer

Capricorn: Relationships are being rebuilt For Capricorn, Mercury retrograde highlights partnerships of all kinds, including romantic, personal and professional relationships. Honest conversations and reflection may help strengthen important connections.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lisa Stardust said Capricorn will be "redeveloping relationships." Revisiting old issues and improving communication may help lay the foundation for healthier, more meaningful bonds.