4 zodiac signs will attract cosmic blessings on May 3, 2025, says astrology expert

As per astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, May 3 will bring a wave of peace, clarity, and emotional healing for many. But 4 zodiac signs, in particular, will feel extra blessed by the universe. 4 lucky zodiac signs on May 3, 2025

These signs are likely to experience breakthroughs, renewed energy, or gentle reminders that they are on the right path. Whether it’s a moment of inner peace or a long-awaited realisation, the stars seem to be working in their favour.

Here’s a closer look at the 4 signs shining bright before the weekend arrives:

You will feel like a mental fog has lifted. “Something that occupied your mind too long will come across now as simple and evident,” says Neeraj Dhankher. Expect a flash of insight that makes everything fall into place. Trust it—it’s your sign that you're heading the right way.

Steady effort finally pays off. “Peace always follows steady effort,” Neeraj notes. Small steps will add up and bring balance by the end of the day. A calm mindset helps you finish tasks with ease and grace.

You are being guided to pause and reflect. “Your path is not a race—it is a powerful unfolding,” reminds Neeraj. There’s beauty in slowing down and noticing the strength you’ve built through the challenges you will face.

You may feel the need to release something heavy, whether it’s guilt, a habit, or a relationship. Neeraj advises, “You are not losing anything; rather, you are again allowing room for peace.” Releasing emotional baggage will help you feel light and free again.