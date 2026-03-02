A US astrologer and former NASA scientist explains why the Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be a powerful event

The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse occurring on March 3, 2026, is being described as one of the most powerful celestial events of 2026, both astrologically and scientifically. A US based astrologer and a former NASA scientist, Jill Brown, explains how this lunar eclipse of 2026 is going to affect your zodiac sign. This photograph shows a view of a full moon, also known as "Blood Moon", with leaves in the foreground during a phase of a total lunar eclipse in Jakarta on September 8, 2025. (AFP)

Why is the February Lunar Eclipse a powerful astrological event of 2026? Astrologically, this Blood Moon Eclipse of 2026 is considered to be the most powerful Eclipse of 2026 because it's a total lunar eclipse, says Jill Brown to HT. Also, this will be the last Lunar Eclipse until 2028, which makes tomorrow a more impactful day astrologically.

“A lunar eclipse can be thought of like an amplified Full Moon’s energy, which focuses on letting go, releasing, and ending cycles,” says astrologer Jill. In simple terms, this eclipse may push people to close chapters they have outgrown.

Astrological significance of the Blood Moon March 2026 This Blood Moon occurs in Virgo, a sign linked to health, routine, and practical life choices. According to Brown, “The Blood Moon Eclipse will show you the reality of certain areas of your life that you will now need to face and accept, or face and change”.

Astrologically, Minerva (asteroid 93), will be active in tomorrow's eclipse. In astrology, Minerva represents self-wisdom, clear thinking, and planning. Because this eclipse sits opposite Minerva, it may prompt you to think more carefully and make smarter choices when new situations arise.

Why is the Lunar Eclipse named a Blood Moon? According to NASA, A Blood Moon only happens during totality, when the Moon is completely inside Earth’s darkest shadow. This alignment gives the Moon its reddish glow. However, a lunar eclipse in August 2026 will be a partial, making the March eclipse far more intense and a rare astrological event of 2026.

Astrological impact of the Blood Moon Eclipse on zodiac signs While all zodiac signs may sense this shift, the mutable signs, like Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, are likely to feel it most strongly. These signs may prompt them to reassess their health, routines, relationships, and the overall direction of their lives.

Cardinal signs may question work-life balance, while fixed signs could see disruptions in routines and comfort zones. Though unsettling, these changes are meant to open doors to better alignment.