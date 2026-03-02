A Blood Moon is not just an astronomical event. In the spiritual, tarot, and astrological world, it is considered a moment of powerful energetic shifts. Unlike a regular Full Moon, a lunar eclipse carries unstable, unpredictable energy. Many consider it a cosmic reset, a time when hidden truths surface and natural endings unfold. Because of this energetic intensity, the crystals you normally use might not behave the same way. Blood Moon 2026: Crystals to use and avoid during the March 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse (Freepik)

Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud from EnigmaTarotTribe explains why mindful crystal selection matters during this period. She shares: "It is good that people now love crystals and not just the expensive gemstones, but half-baked knowledge is also very scary. Different stones have different energies, and what may have worked for you on a regular basis is not necessarily good for you amid the Blood Moon. Some crystals amplify, some soothe, and others protect. During a Blood Moon, the focus is usually on stability rather than manifestation."

Below is her guide on which stones to use and which ones to avoid during the March 2026 Blood Moon.

Blood Moon 2026: Crystals you should use These stones help ground, protect, and calm your energy when emotions may feel heightened.

Black Tourmaline A well-known protection stone. It creates a sense of grounding and emotional safety, especially when energy feels chaotic.

Smoky Quartz A supportive stone for intense emotional periods. It helps release fear and quiet mental noise, and is great for anyone who feels anxious.

Black Obsidian Ideal for introspection and shadow work. It encourages deep reflection, which aligns well with eclipse energy.

Selenite Known for cleansing and calming energy. It stabilizes rather than amplifies, making it suitable for an unpredictable lunar phase.

March 2026 Total Lunar Eclipse: Crystals you should avoid These stones can heighten sensitivity or intensify emotions, which may feel overwhelming during an eclipse.

Clear Quartz Called the master amplifier, this crystal escalates whatever you are feeling. With Blood Moon energy already strong, this can become too intense. Best to set it aside for a week.

Moonstone Linked to lunar energy, it increases emotional sensitivity. During an eclipse, that sensitivity can become overpowering.

Rose Quartz A heart-centered stone that can pull buried emotions to the surface. With eclipse energy already stirring inner truths, this might feel heavier than expected.

Blood Moon Eclipse 2026 crystal ritual Avoid charging crystals during the eclipse. The energy is too unpredictable.

Instead, cleanse them the next day using:

Gentle sunlight

Incense

Smoke cleansing

Intention-setting A Blood Moon is less about manifesting new beginnings and more about grounding, reflecting, and becoming aware of your inner world. Choosing the right crystals can support emotional balance and energetic protection during this transformative time.

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system, not a science. Readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.